Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

