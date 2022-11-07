Ethernity Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $199,117.00 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00012419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $199,117.00 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

