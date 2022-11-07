Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Evergy has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.24. 1,444,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,878. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.