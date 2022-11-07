Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Evergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Evergy stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.24. 1,444,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,878. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Evergy by 1,539.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after buying an additional 340,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

