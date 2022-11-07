Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $44.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,269 shares of company stock worth $6,464,110. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 885.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 572,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,027,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 572,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.