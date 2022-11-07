Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$860.00 to C$900.00. The company traded as high as C$718.40 and last traded at C$715.16, with a volume of 40244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$692.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FFH. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The company has a market cap of C$17.69 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$644.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$664.94.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.