Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 491,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.