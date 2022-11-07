Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.16. 72,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

