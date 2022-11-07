Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 86.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.26. 15,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,907. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

