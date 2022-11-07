Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $327,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST remained flat at $49.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 86,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,784. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

