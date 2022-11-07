Fei USD Reaches One Day Volume of $1.45 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $420.97 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004769 BTC on popular exchanges.

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99337368 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,111,342.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

