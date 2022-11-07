Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.89.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $199.20 on Monday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.