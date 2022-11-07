Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.50 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $65.50 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006617 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.