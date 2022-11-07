Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,907 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,063. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

