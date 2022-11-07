Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.66.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.