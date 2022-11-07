Filecoin (FIL) Price Tops $5.78 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $209.29 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $5.78 or 0.00027984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 316,584,096 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

