Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

