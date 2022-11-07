First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.10. 337,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,445. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

