First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,448 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 402,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,410 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 515,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.