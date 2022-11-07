Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $774.50 million-$775.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.56 million. Five9 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Five9 Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. 3,772,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,936. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 512,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

