Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FND opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.