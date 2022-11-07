Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.03%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

