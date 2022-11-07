Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.
Fluor Trading Up 6.0 %
FLR traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $33.62. 36,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,980. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Fluor
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
