Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Fluor Trading Up 6.0 %

FLR traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $33.62. 36,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,980. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.