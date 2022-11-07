Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.
Fluor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.