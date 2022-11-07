Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

