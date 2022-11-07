Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £138 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £138 ($159.56) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.79) to £135 ($156.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.93) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($157.24) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £141.80 ($163.95).

LON FLTR traded up GBX 333.32 ($3.85) on Monday, hitting £118.43 ($136.93). 405,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,390.13. The company has a market cap of £20.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($84.87) and a 1-year high of £126.95 ($146.78).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

