Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $5.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,224,333,898 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

