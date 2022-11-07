Fruits Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $306.28 million and $649,540.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00590481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.13 or 0.30761745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

