fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $7.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.04. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 16.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in fuboTV by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

