Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Up 2.5%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €31.60 ($31.60) and last traded at €31.40 ($31.40). 148,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.62 ($30.62).

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.94.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.