Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. On average, analysts expect Fuel Tech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK opened at $1.18 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.