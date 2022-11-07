Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 4.38.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
