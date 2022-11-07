Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 4.38.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

