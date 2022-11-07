Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 720.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.62%. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.