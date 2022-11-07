Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.66 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.52. 852,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,835. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

