Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 14,200 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 788.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 377,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,708,332. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

