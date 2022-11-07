Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 43,226 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $36,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000.

BATS:GSEW traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,535 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

