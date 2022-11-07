Full Sail Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 239,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 84,090 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,563. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

