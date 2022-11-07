Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 38,860 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Purple Innovation worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 494.0% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,069,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,927,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 531,120 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Purple Innovation

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580 over the last 90 days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.50. 6,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,357. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Purple Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.



