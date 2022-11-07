Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 37,715 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.