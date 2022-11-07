Function X Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $721,481.00 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $97.69 million and $721,481.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
