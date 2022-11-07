Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $10.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Funko traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 237695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Funko Trading Up 28.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $6,896,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $4,536,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

