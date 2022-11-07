FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 452,295 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 163.6% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,243. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

