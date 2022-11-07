FWL Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. ServiceNow comprises 1.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $362.97. 43,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $697.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

