FWL Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1,003.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.00. 163,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

