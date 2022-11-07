FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 4,671 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for 3.7% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 45.0% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $485,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.66. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.