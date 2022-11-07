Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells $5,410,900.88 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $319.50 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $341.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

