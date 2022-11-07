Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.07-$1.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. 6,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,544. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

