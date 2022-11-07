Gateway Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00013425 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $75.34 million and $1.65 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00598335 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.24 or 0.31166310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.78332994 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,716,734.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

