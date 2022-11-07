General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 67.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. 34,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

