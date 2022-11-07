General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,757 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $41,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.33. 528,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,087,389. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

