Gladstone Land (LAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.8 %

LAND stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $680.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 613.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89,715 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

